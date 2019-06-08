close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 9, 2019

Dutch clinic sees jump in foreign euthanasia requests after teen’s death

World

AFP
June 9, 2019

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands´ only euthanasia clinic says it has received a surge in calls from overseas from people who want to end their lives, after a flurry of incorrect reports that it had helped a troubled teenager to die.

Since the wrongly reported story about 17-year-old Noa Pothoven went viral, the Levenseindekliniek (End-of-life clinic) in The Hague said it had received at least 25 foreign requests for help. Pothoven — who published a book about her mental struggles following a childhood rape — was in fact not euthanised, but died on Sunday after refusing to eat and drink, her family and the government have said. Steven Pleiter, the Levenseindekliniek managing director said it “was not aiming for euthanasia tourist traffic” to the Netherlands. “That´s absolutely not what we are aiming for and why we were set up,” he told AFP in an interview.

“A person cannot just come to the Netherlands to be euthanised. It´s not like you arrive on Monday and you will have a euthanasia on Friday.” The Netherlands is one of a handful of countries where euthanasia is legal and by law all inhabitants older than 12 are entitled to ask for it — but have to first fulfil a strict set of criteria. Pleiter said the Levenseindekliniek was not involved in Pothoven´s death, but declined to comment on Pothoven´s claim in a newspaper interview in December that she had approached it to seek euthanasia or assisted suicide, but had been turned down because she was too young.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World