Aya Darwaish favourite among 14 competitors

LAHORE: The 6th day summer meeting of Lahore Race Club will have six Dur-e-Yemen Plate races at its course on 9th June (Sunday) as order of running.

All the six races are of Class VII but of different divisions but all of them are of 1000 metres distance.

The largest field of 14 horses is in the first race with Aya Darwaish being the favouirte for win, for place Pin Point and for fluke Zil Prince. Others in the run are Bau Jee, Lovey Dovey, King Queen, Zahid Love, Piyari Guria, Princess Poma,

Tell Me, Dancing Beauty, Nevada, Great Queen, Rani Shawan Di, In the second race favourite for win is Turab Prince, place Chota Sayeen, fluke Noor-e-Sehar while other are Bholi Bhali, Red Boy, Lovely Poma, Malangni Aie and Meri Sahiba. In the third race favourite for win is Lahori Sayeen, place Natalia and fluke Push The Limits while other are Jharra, Mohallay Dar, Lahori Badshah, Punjabi Munda and Lucky Time.

In the fourth race favourite for win is Dream Secret, place Banjo fluke Candle while other are Miss Mohni Road, Double Action, Tiger Jet, Golden Beauty and Big Foot. In the fifth race favourite for win is Abdullah Princess, place Lorenzo and fluke Four Chaar Hai while other are Keep It Up, Shan-e-Kakrali, Legacy and Sea Horse. In the sixth race favourite for win is Aie Muskan, place Rashk-e-Qamar and fluke Neeli De Malika while other are Best Terms, Helena, Nice Moon, One Man Show and Khurram The Great.