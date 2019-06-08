PFB all out to promote baseball in Sindh: Fakhar

LAHORE: The President of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah visited Hyderabad to see the game of baseball flourish there.

For this visit Fakhar was invited by Hyderabad Baseball Association and during this visit he was honoured by Sindh Sports Club Hyderabad. Amir Kazmi, Legal Advisor PFB, also accompany the PFB chief. During the visit Fakhar had meetings with officials of Sindh and Hyderabad baseball officials which included Perwaiz Ahmad Sheikh, Vice President Sindh Baseball Association/President Hyderabad Baseball Association (HBA), baseball officials Abdul Razaq Barohi SVP HBA and Miss Ayesha Iram Women Member PFB. During the meeting Sindh and Hyderabad baseball ofrficials apprised the PFB chief about the steps being taken for the promotion of the game in that region.

Syed Fakhar also informed the regional officials about the activities of the PFB foe the the promotion of baseball in the country. He also announced to provide baseball coaches to Hyderabad Baseball Association to organise Youth Women Baseball events and coaching programmes so that the players of Hyderabad could represent Pakistan at International level. Fakhar also announced to organise National Women and National Inter-School Baseball Championships in Hyderabad for the promotion of game in Sindh. Sindh baseball officials also congratulated Syed Fakhar Ali Shah for being electing as Member at Large Baseball Federation of Asia.