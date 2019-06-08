Gwinn fires Germany past China

RENNES, France: Defensive midfielder Giulia Gwinn scored the only goal on Saturday as Germany opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over China in Group B.

On a sunny but breezy early summer’s day perfect for football, in front of a noisy crowd of 15,283 in Rennes, Germany, twice winners of this competition, dominated possession and territory. Yet, in a game of slick passing mixed with robust challenges, their goal twice survived narrow escapes. Germany, traditionally one of international football’s dominant teams regardless of gender, started with menace.

In the first minute, Dzsenifer Marozsan lobbed a pass over the Chinese backline to Alexandra Popp, who drove the ball across the box. As Svenja Huth flexed her neck muscles and lined up a header, goalie Peng Shimeng flew out to deflect the ball with her clawing fingertips. Within seconds, Sara Daebritz drove a low shot narrowly wide from the edge of the area. Later, Svenja Huth shot just over from a similar spot. It was the position from which Gwinn scored the second-half winner.

The Germans dominated first-half possession, creating a string of half openings only to be frustrated by dogged Chinese tackling and shot-blocking. It was a game of neat passing triangles. Lyon star Marozsan, alternating between striker and playmaker, directed most German attacks, but her team were also willing to vary their approach. The Germans did not enjoy a height advantage over the Chinese — the aggressive and agile Peng was at 1.82 metres the tallest player on the field — but they nevertheless emulated France the night before and used the high ball as an attacking tactic.