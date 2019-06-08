Handball team may begin SAG camp from July 1

KARACHI: Eyeing a solid preparation Pakistan’s men’s handball team is expected to begin its training from July 1 for the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) slated to be held in Nepal from December 1-10.

A senior official of Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) told ‘The News’ on Saturday that they had written to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and had requested a camp from July 1.

“We have requested the PSB for the camp from July 1 and let’s see how it responds,” the official said.

The official said that foreign tour was also necessary, adding, he did not know any such dream would be realised because of financial issues.

“If we invite any foreign team that will also help us prepare well,” the official said. This would be the third time that indoor handball event would be held in the South Asian Games. In the handball debut event in the biennial event in 2010 in Dhaka Pakistan had claimed gold after beating India in the final. However in the 2016 South Asian Games in India, Pakistan had finished with the silver medal after losing to India in the final. “The final of the 2016 edition was very close with India winning 32-31. Both nations are good in the sport and there is a gold chance for Pakistan in Nepal also,” the official said. But the biggest issue is that WAPDA and Army might get their players in the middle of the camp in order to prepare them for the 33rd National Games to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1. It may break the momentum.

“I will consult both WAPDA and Army as we have players of national team from these two departments. If they agree to back the national camp and the state also put its input then it will not only help the departments to prepare their key players for National Games but will also benefit Pakistan team as its players will get gelled by practicing together for longer time without breaking the camp,” the official said.

Meanwhile Pakistan’s handball team is also set to feature in the 7th Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship which will be held in Weihai, China, from June 15-24. The event serves as qualifiers for the World Beach Games and World Beach Handball Championship. As many as 12 nations will be featuring in the competitions. Pakistan have been clubbed in Group B with Oman, Iran, Thailand, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Qatar, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Afghanistan, Indonesia and Philippines form Group A. Two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals. The winners of the event will make it to the World Beach Games to be held in San Diego, USA, from October 10-15. A PHF official said that the visas were in process and on Monday the situation would become clear. A 12-member Pakistan team is expected to tour China, including ten players and two officials. Three leading teams would also make it to the World Beach Handball Championships to be held in Italy.