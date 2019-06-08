Dhoni’s action also a violation of IOC charter

ISLAMABAD: MS Dhoni and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) efforts to get political millage out of the sports is also a clear violation of International Olympic Committee (IOC) charter that bars member countries as well as game’s governing bodies against making political interference or taking political millage from any of their apparent action.

The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves. Such a display of logo is also against the IOC Charter that bars member countries and its athletes from displaying any action that is against the spirit of the game and is aimed at individual projection or political projection.

With ICC making all out efforts to include the game of cricket as a part of future Olympics, such an action needed to get nipped in the bud. “This action of Dhoni has the potential to temp others to take such unsporting measures, thus starting yet another competition that has nothing to with the game of cricket. The ICC has very rightly decided to bar the player against making such a move. I think the BCCI should have realized that before allowing their keeper to use these gloves, the ICC permission is a must,” one of the former Test cricketer when contacted said. He said that any repeat of such action in cricket or in any other game could well draw the IOC wrath also. “No country is allowed to drag such issues in sports. The IOC is very clear on the matter,” the former international cricketer said.

The IOC has recently warned India against any discrimination and getting political millage through sports.

The Indian sports authorizes have been told in clear terms that it is part of their responsibilities to ensure visas and participation of every country that is drawn to play in any international event coming under IOC. If the Indian authorities cannot ensure that, it has no right to hold these events.

The Indian Olympic Association last year laid out an ambitious roadmap to host the Youth Olympics in 2026, the Asian Games in 2030 and the Summer Olympics for the first time in 2032. These games support is only possible if India abides by the rules and regulation laid down by the IOC.