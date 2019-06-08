Croatia edge Wales in Euro qualifier

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: World Cup runners-up Croatia moved to the top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group as Ivan Perisic starred in a clinical 2-1 victory over Wales in Osijek on Saturday. Inter Milan winger Perisic was involved in both goals, setting up the first as James Lawrence deflected a cross into his own net and scored the second early into the final 45 minutes. The three points served as a handy reaction for Zlatko Dalic’s men who lost unexpectedly to Hungary in their last game in the campaign. The Croats host Tunisia in a friendly on Tuesday as Wales head to Hungary to play Budapest.
The other game of the five-team group which also includes Slovakia on Saturday sees the Hungarians travelling to Azerbaijan. The home side were gifted the game’s opening goal after a quarter of an hour.
PARIS: World Cup runners-up Croatia moved to the top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group as Ivan Perisic starred in a clinical 2-1 victory over Wales in Osijek on Saturday. Inter Milan winger Perisic was involved in both goals, setting up the first as James Lawrence deflected a cross into his own net and scored the second early into the final 45 minutes. The three points served as a handy reaction for Zlatko Dalic’s men who lost unexpectedly to Hungary in their last game in the campaign. The Croats host Tunisia in a friendly on Tuesday as Wales head to Hungary to play Budapest.
The other game of the five-team group which also includes Slovakia on Saturday sees the Hungarians travelling to Azerbaijan. The home side were gifted the game’s opening goal after a quarter of an hour.