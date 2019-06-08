Croatia edge Wales in Euro qualifier

PARIS: World Cup runners-up Croatia moved to the top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group as Ivan Perisic starred in a clinical 2-1 victory over Wales in Osijek on Saturday. Inter Milan winger Perisic was involved in both goals, setting up the first as James Lawrence deflected a cross into his own net and scored the second early into the final 45 minutes. The three points served as a handy reaction for Zlatko Dalic’s men who lost unexpectedly to Hungary in their last game in the campaign. The Croats host Tunisia in a friendly on Tuesday as Wales head to Hungary to play Budapest.

The other game of the five-team group which also includes Slovakia on Saturday sees the Hungarians travelling to Azerbaijan. The home side were gifted the game’s opening goal after a quarter of an hour.