Ex-powerlifting skipper Aqeel turns 53

LAHORE: Former national powerlifting team captain Aqeel Javed Butt celebrated his 53rd birthday on June 6. Powerlifting players and officials from across the country congratulated Aqeel Butt on his 53rd birthday. Aqeel, who is secretary of Punjab Powerlifting Association, was born in Nairobi, Kenya on June 6 in 1966. He is also founder of Pakistan women powerlifting team.