Pakistan must focus on how to tackle Aussie pacers: Wasim

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain and “Swing ka Sultan” Wasim Akram said that Team Pakistan should now focus on how to tackle Australian pace attack in their coming World Cup match scheduled on June 12. The former skipper said that if the Pakistani team wants to hit their spinners, they should now plan how to do it without losing wickets. “Pakistan’s success will be if they have wickets in hand. Bowlers will defend totals. Akram was all praises for the Australian side playing in the tournament in light of their recent win against West Indies. “It’s a very good side. The way they played against West Indies was remarkable. At one point it felt West Indies will win easily. I have said it before the tournament as well that they have complete fast bowling attack – not medium pacers,” he said. The fast bowler was of the opinion that Pakistan should consider the point gained with a positive attitude. “Although it looked that the sun came out but you never want that in the start of the tournament there are injuries like hamstrung,” he added. “Rain in UK is part and parcel here. You can’t preplan things here.”