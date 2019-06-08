Hafeez’s moustaches grab attention at World Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan’s veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez’s twirling moustache is grabbing attention at the ongoing ICC World Cup, as the 38 years old continues to impress with his all-round performance. “There is a mixture between Charlie Chaplain and Groucho Marx and I think he loves it,” said coach Mickey Arthur, quoted ICC. “Every day we measure the lengths of it [moustache], very fashion conscious is our man Hafeez.” Meanwhile, the veteran all-rounder revealed that the praise he got from his teammates and fans gave him the confidence to keep the moustache. “Well the teammates really praised it, by the time when I was growing it and obviously some of the fans really liked it, so that gave me a little bit more confidence,” said Hafeez. Speaking about his role as a batting all-rounder for his side, Hafeez viewed himself as ‘a main attacking option’ in the bowling artillery of Pakistan. “I always take myself as a proper bowler, when I go into the field I fell that I am there for the bowling also. I feel myself as a main attacking option, rather than thinking of myself as a non regular bowler,” said Hafeez.
