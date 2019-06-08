Pakistan 4th in World Cup points table

LAHORE: Pakistan jumped to the fourth spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 points table after the team was awarded one point after match with Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain on Friday.

Sri Lanka are at third place with the top two sports being occupied by New Zealand and Australia. Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa are the only teams which have played three matches in the tournament till now. West Indies are in fifth place, followed by England, India, Bangladesh, South Africa and Afghanistan.