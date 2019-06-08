Aussie practice halted after injury to net bowler

LONDON: Australia’s net session at the Kennington Oval on Saturday came to a halt when a net bowler was hit on the head, needing to be stretchered off the ground. David Warner drove a half-volley straight back at the bowler, accidentally hitting him on the head.

The bowler was treated for approximately 15 minutes on the ground before being taken to the hospital in a medicab. Coach Justin Langer and assistant coach Ricky Ponting were in attendance the whole time the bowler was being treated. He was later taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Warner abandoned practice when the incident took place but returned about 25 minutes later, batting in the nets alongside Glenn Maxwell. “Dave was pretty shaken up,” Aaron Finch revealed at the press conference later in the day, adding that the youngster looked in good spirits and hoped that he’s up and running soon. “The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at the moment. He’s obviously been taken off to hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure that everything is okay. But yeah, Dave was pretty shaken up, no doubt. It was a decent hit to the head. Yeah, hopefully everything keeps going well for the youngster and he’s back up and running shortly. It was tough to watch.”