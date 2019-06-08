55 people lost lives in road accidents on Eid days

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 15,355 emergencies and rescued 15,909 emergency victims in all 36 districts of Punjab during Eid days.

The ambulance, rescue and fire services responded to 6,086 road accidents, 7,129 medical emergencies, 440 crime incidents, 388 fire incidents, 36 drowning incidents and 1,039 other emergencies such as delivery cases, fall from height, electric shock and occupational injuries.

While presiding over a meeting at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Today, Rescue 1122 Punjab Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed concern over the increasing number of road accidents on Eid holidays in which over 7,284 people were injured and 55 precious lives were lost.

Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG that emergency plans for Eid were implemented in close coordination with the deputy commissioners in all districts of Punjab. He was briefed that 11,130 rescuers performed their duties in three shifts at 650 key points established across Punjab, including 250 key points of emergency vehicles and 400 of motorbike ambulances.

The Emergency Service responded to 2,222 emergencies in Lahore, including 1,190 road crashes. It responded to 1,269 emergencies, including 521 road accidents, in Faisalabad. There were 965 emergencies, including 459 road accidents, in Multan, 791 emergencies, including 370 road accidents, in Gujranwala and 698 emergencies, including 208 road accidents in Bahawalpur during Eid Holidays.

The Rescue DG said that road crashes were significantly increasing on such events like Eid and August 14. “It is the responsibility of all of us to drive carefully and abide by the road safety laws to minimise the risk of road accidents as nothing is important than human life,” he added. He also requested the public to timely call at 1122 in case of any emergency as only timely emergency call could ensure timely emergency response to any incident. Dr Rizwan Naseer also appreciated the rescuers whose leaves were cancelled and who performed duty on Eid holidays by sacrificing their own Eid celebrations.

gangs busted: Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued its report regarding its performance in the month of May.

According to the performance report, as many as 159 accused members of 68 gangs were arrested and an amount of more than Rs1 crore 24 lakh was recovered from the gangs members which was returned to its owners. During grand operations against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 385 criminals and seized 23 rifles, seven Kalashnikovs, 15 guns, 330 revolvers and pistols as well as 2,706 bullets from their possession. In continuation of campaign against narcotics sellers, as many as 461 accused were arrested and 5kg heroin, more than 210kg charas, 25grm ice heroin, 205grm opium and 4,905 bottles of liquor were seized.

Moreover, an amount of more than Rs928000 was recovered from 409 accused during a crackdown on gambling. Forty-one accused were arrested during actions against brothels in the City. As many as 1244 persons were arrested for violation of the laws regarding wheelie, kite flying, firing, begging, price control, rent, foreigners, marriage and loudspeaker use.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Ishfaq Khan said that latest technology and all possible resources were being utilised along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the City. All divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes. Special teams have been constituted to arrest proclaimed offenders particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics in and around educational institutions.

crackdown: Cantt Division police, in a crackdown on criminals, claimed to have arrested as many as 106 criminals and seized five pistols, one rifle, bullets, more than 01kg charas and 309 bottles of liquor.

Moreover, five proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque bounce, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Six court offenders were also arrested. Sixty-three persons were held for violating the laws regarding wheelie, kite flying, begging, firing, loudspeaker, price control and rent.

The crackdown was launched on the directions of Cantt Division SP Safdar Raza Kazmi. He had directed the DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.