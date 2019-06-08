KCCI urges ministry to put Axle Load Regime on hold

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Saturday urged the Ministry of Communications to put the recently implemented Axle Load Regime on hold and re-consult with all stakeholders to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution.

The consignment weight on trucks has been drastically reduced, and it would surely raise the cost of doing business which was against the government’s policies towards ease of doing business, the KCCI said in a statement.

“The decision to reduce axle load means an industrialist, exporter or importer will now have to transit consignments in two trucks instead of one truck, which is technically not possible and even if it is done somehow, it will raise the consignment’s cost, which will ultimately be borne by the masses who are already overburdened with inflation.”

KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda said the regime was not agreed upon by all stakeholders, including the goods transporters and representatives of the business and industrial community.

Referring to a meeting with Secretary Communications Shoaib Siddiqui during his visit to KCCI, which was followed by another meeting in Islamabad, Makda said they were assured that standard operating procedures would be decided mutually, but that was not done.

“The regime has been individually finalised and implemented by the Ministry of Communications,” he said, adding that all stakeholders, including the KCCI had rejected it.

“If these trucks are running smoothly without any problem on the roads of Karachi and also on Mai Kolachi Road and ICI Bridge etc, why were these trucks not fit and safe for movement on Motorways across Pakistan, the KCCI president asked.

He said the cost of doing business has risen sharply nowadays due to upsurge in dollar, imposition of regulatory duties, and upward revision of utility tariffs.

“It is really unfortunate that the government, which is in dire need of additional revenue, is following the same old strategy to further squeeze the existing taxpayers only and is not taking any steps to enhance the country’s revenue from new sources,” Makda said.