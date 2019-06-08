France clears up after storm Miguel kills three

LES SABLES-D’OLONNE, France: France was clearing up on Saturday after a massive storm ripped across the country, leaving three dead and thousands of homes without electricity.

Three rescuers from the French ocean rescue service died on Friday when their vessel capsized in rough seas as Storm Miguel pummelled the Atlantic coast.

"In late morning, a boat from the SNSM capsized 800 metres from the coast around Les Sables d’Olonne with seven people on board," the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Three of them died while four managed to swim to shore, the statement added.

The team from the National Society of Sea Rescue (SNSM) had been attempting to help a fishing boat which was struggling in the giant swell caused by storm Miguel, which packed winds of up to 120 kilometres an hour.

Maritime officials said the crew was using one of the SNSM’s "all weather" vessels, specially designed to be unsinkable and to automatically right itself if capsized.