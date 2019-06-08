close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
AFP
June 9, 2019

Bhutan gays celebrate

World

AFP
June 9, 2019

THIMPU, Bhutan: Bhutan’s LGBT community celebrated on Saturday after the tiny Himalayan kingdom’s parliament became the world’s latest to decriminalise homosexuality.

The lower house overwhelmingly voted late on Friday to repeal two sections of the 2004 criminal code which made "unnatural sex" illegal.

"A lot of us cried," said Tashi Tsheten of Rainbow Bhutan that represents the country’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

"We are a small and marginalised community and when our rights are discussed in parliament, it makes us extremely happy," Tashi said.

The law had never been used, but Finance Minister Namgay Tshering, who submitted the recommendation to repeal sections 213 and 214 of the penal code, said they had become "a stain" on the country’s reputation.

Namgay Tshering said the sections had become redundant since Bhutan became a constitutional monarchy in 2008. "There is a high degree of acceptability of the LGBT community in our society," he said.

