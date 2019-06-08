AKG cricket coaching summer camp from June 14

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Aga Khan Gymkhana (AKG) is organizing a summer cricket coaching camp for boys and girls, which will commence from June 14 at the AKG cricket Ground.
Cricket aspirants aged 8-19 will join the camp to learn basic cricketing skills during their summer vacations and a physical training programme will be conducted four days a week from Thursday to Sunday. Pakistan Test cricketers will also visit the camp.
Prominent and qualified coaches will train the participants during the one-month programme.
