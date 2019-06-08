close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

AKG cricket coaching summer camp from June 14

Sports

June 9, 2019

KARACHI: The Aga Khan Gymkhana (AKG) is organizing a summer cricket coaching camp for boys and girls, which will commence from June 14 at the AKG cricket Ground.

Cricket aspirants aged 8-19 will join the camp to learn basic cricketing skills during their summer vacations and a physical training programme will be conducted four days a week from Thursday to Sunday. Pakistan Test cricketers will also visit the camp.

Prominent and qualified coaches will train the participants during the one-month programme.

