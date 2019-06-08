Russia again in spotlight as IAAF wrestles with Semenya case

MONACO: Doping-tainted Russia will learn on Sunday (today) whether it has met the criteria set by athletics’ governing body the IAAF to be reintegrated in world track and field.

Banned in November 2015 because of evidence of mass state-sponsored doping, Russia has failed to have its ban overturned 10 times.

Dozens of Russian athletes cleared by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), however, have competed as neutrals.

While US-based long jumper Darya Klishina was the sole Russian athlete cleared to participate at the 2016 Rio Olympics, 74 Russian athletes competed as neutrals last year and 68 have been cleared since the start of 2019.

Rumour has it that Russia, a giant in the track and field world, is now closer than ever to getting the green light from the IAAF for its reintegration.

Russian hopes of reintegration aside, the IAAF Council meeting will also take place in the shadow of double Olympic champion Caster Semenya’s stance against the body’s rules obliging female athletes to lower their testosterone levels in order to compete in certain events.

Switzerland’s highest court on Monday temporarily suspended the IAAF rules following an appeal by Semenya.

The athlete was contesting a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which previously found that the rules were “discriminatory” but “necessary” to ensure fairness in women’s athletics.