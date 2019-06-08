Sizzling 60 leaves Snedeker one back of Kuchar, Brown

OTTAWA: Brandt Snedeker, already in golf’s exclusive “59” club, lit up Hamilton Golf and Country Club on Friday, but his scintillating 60 wasn’t even enough to give him the 36-hole lead in the US PGA Tour Canadian Open.

Snedeker had eight birdies and an eagle in his 10-under round but was overtaken for the halfway lead by Matt Kuchar and Scott Brown, who both carded seven-under 63s to top the leaderboard at 12-under 128.

Snedeker really shone on the greens, rolling in a total of 136 feet of putts on the course near Toronto, falling just shy of joining Jim Furyk as the only players to break 60 twice on the PGA Tour.

The affable 38-year-old from Tennessee opened with a birdie at the par-four 10th, and added birdies at 12, 16 and 17.

Playing alongside four-time major winner Brooks Koepka and big-hitting Justin Thomas, Snedeker, kept things rolling, his birdie at the second followed by a 20-footer for eagle at the par-five fourth. He drained another long one — 21 feet — for birdie at the fifth, watched a 14-footer drop at the sixth and capped his round with a six-footer at the ninth.

Snedeker shared third place with Nick Taylor, who carded a 65 for 129 and led a group of four Canadians within four shots of the lead trying to post the first home win in the tournament since 1954.

But it was Kuchar and Brown leading the way into the weekend in the last tune-up event before next week’s US Open.

Brown teed off on 10 and eagled the par-five 17th before reeling off five straight birdies from the second through the sixth.