Faisal-led PFF felicitates re-elected Infantino

KARACHI: A three-member delegation of FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) congratulated FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino on retaining his seat as world body’s chief at the elections in Paris the other day.

FIFA-recognised PFF delegation headed by its president Faisal Saleh Hayat held meeting with FIFA’s top officials in Paris. Pakistan’s current football situation was also discussed in the meeting.

Infantino pledged his full support to Faisal and his team. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) newly-elected Appeal Committee member Syed Nayyar Hasnain Bukhari and a PFF Congress member from Punjab Arif Rahim were accompanying Faisal.

Recently, a four-member FIFA and AFC joint mission had arrived in Lahore and held detailed discussions with all parties concerned.

It is expected that FIFA will announce its decision by October.

Despite the conflict back home, FIFA-recognised PFF has been able to field national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round.

Pakistan the other day went 0-2 down to Cambodia in the first leg at the latter’s backyard.

Both teams are now in Doha and will lock horns with each other in the second leg which Pakistan will host at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on June 11.