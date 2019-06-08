close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

Faisal-led PFF felicitates re-elected Infantino

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2019

KARACHI: A three-member delegation of FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) congratulated FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino on retaining his seat as world body’s chief at the elections in Paris the other day.

FIFA-recognised PFF delegation headed by its president Faisal Saleh Hayat held meeting with FIFA’s top officials in Paris. Pakistan’s current football situation was also discussed in the meeting.

Infantino pledged his full support to Faisal and his team. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) newly-elected Appeal Committee member Syed Nayyar Hasnain Bukhari and a PFF Congress member from Punjab Arif Rahim were accompanying Faisal.

Recently, a four-member FIFA and AFC joint mission had arrived in Lahore and held detailed discussions with all parties concerned.

It is expected that FIFA will announce its decision by October.

Despite the conflict back home, FIFA-recognised PFF has been able to field national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round.

Pakistan the other day went 0-2 down to Cambodia in the first leg at the latter’s backyard.

Both teams are now in Doha and will lock horns with each other in the second leg which Pakistan will host at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on June 11.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports