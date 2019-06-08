13th South Asian Games: Pak handball team’s training camp likely from July 1

KARACHI: Eyeing a solid preparation, Pakistan men’s handball team is expected to begin its training from July 1 for the 13th South Asian Games slated to be held in Nepal from December 1-10.

A senior official of Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) told ‘The News’ on Saturday that they had written to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and had requested a camp from July 1.

“We have requested the PSB for the camp from July 1, so let’s see how it responds,” the official said.

The official said foreign tour was also necessary, adding he did not know any such dream would be realised because of financial issues. “If we invite a foreign team it will also help us prepare well,” the official said.

This would be the third time that indoor handball event would be held in the South Asian Games.

In the handball’s debut in the biennial event in 2010 in Dhaka, Pakistan claimed gold after beating India in the final.

However, in the 2016 South Asian Games in India, Pakistan finished with the silver medal after losing to India in the final.

“The final of the 2016 edition was very close with India winning 32-31. Both nations are good in the sport and there is a golden chance for Pakistan in Nepal also,” the official said.

But the biggest issue is that WAPDA and Army might call their players in the middle of the camp in order to prepare them for the 33rd National Games to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1. It may break the momentum.

“I will consult both WAPDA and Army as we have players in the national team from these two departments. If they agree to back the national camp and the state also puts its input then only will it help the departments to prepare their key players for National Games but it will also benefit Pakistan team as its players will gel well by practicing together for a longer time without breaking the camp,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s handball team is also set to feature in the 7th Asian Men’s Beach Handball Championship which will be held in Weihai, China, from June 15-24.

The event serves as qualifiers for the World Beach Games and World Beach Handball Championship. As many as 12 nations will be featuring in the competitions.

Pakistan have been clubbed in Group B with Oman, Iran, Thailand, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Qatar, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Afghanistan, Indonesia and Philippines form Group A. Two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals. The winners of the event will make it to the World Beach Games to be held in San Diego, USA, from October 10-15.

A PHF official said that visas were in process and the situation would become clear on Monday (tomorrow).

A 12-member Pakistan team is expected to tour China, comprising ten players and two officials.

Three leading teams would also make it to the World Beach Handball Championships to be held in Italy.