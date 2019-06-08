We will just focus on basics, says Rohit

LONDON: Over the years, Rohit Sharma has proved to be a scourge for Australians bowlers.

The prolific Indian batsman averages more than 60 against Australia, but India’s vice captain made it clear on Saturday that his past record won’t matter much if he failed to apply himself on the given day.

That given day is on Sunday when India will take on Australia in a potentially-explosive World Cup match here at The Oval.

“The past is past,” said Rohit, who scored an unbeaten 122 to secure a six-wicket win against South Africa. “What’s gone before means nothing, it’s just about being better on the day, nothing else,” he told reporters.

“I will not look back, it gives you confidence but it’s just about tomorrow, not the history. Self-belief has played a big part in these past five or six years, I know I can get the job done for the team.

“I don’t look at records or milestones or where I am in rankings, it’s just about playing well and doing a good job for the team. Perhaps there will be external rewards but that’s for the end of my career, not now.”

Rohit said that India will focus on the basics to deal with Australia, who came back from two losses to win their ODI series in India in the lead up to the World Cup.

“We’ve got a good rivalry, we played some really good cricket there and they played really well in India. We just need to focus on the basics and then everything will follow,” he said.

“I was happy with my performance against South Africa, I had to curb my natural instincts and play to the conditions and that gives me immense satisfaction. It wasn’t my best innings but it was one of my best innings.”