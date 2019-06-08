Roy century sets up convincing England win

CARDIFF: Jason Roy hit the highest individual score of the World Cup so far as England got their campaign back on track with a 106-run win over Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

Roy’s 153 took England to an imposing 386 for six, leaving Bangladesh needing to surpass Ireland’s 329-7 against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.

Despite Shakib Al Hasan’s 121, the Tigers were never in the hunt.

On a Sophia Gardens ground where they famously beat Australia in a 2005 ODI, Bangladesh were eventually dismissed for 280 with seven balls to spare.

Their chase got off to a bad start when fast bowler Jofra Archer (3-29) dismissed Soumya Sarkar for two with a ball that clipped the top of the left-hander’s off stump.

But Shakib anchored the innings, flicking Archer for six on his way to a 95-ball century that also included nine fours.

Shakib put on 106 with Mushifqur Rahim (44), a partnership that ended when Roy, who dropped a straightforward chance against Pakistan, held a good catch at point.

And 169-3 soon became 170-4 when Mohammad Mithun fell for a duck after edging leg-spinner Adil Rashid to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

The Test gloveman was behind the stumps after Jos Buttler suffered a hip injury during a typically dashing 64.

Shakib was eventually yorked by Ben Stokes to leave Bangladesh on the brink of defeat.

Pace bowling all-rounder Stokes followed up to finish with figures of 3-23.

England were sent in to bat by Tigers captain Mashrafe Mortaza on a green-tinged pitch, but Roy and Bairstow (51) seized the initiative during a rapid first-wicket stand of 128.

The in-form Roy completed a 92-ball century in bizarre fashion when, not looking, he collided with umpire Joel Wilson as he completed what should have been a single to take him to 97, only for Mithun at deep square leg to misfield a ball for four. Both Roy and Wilson were unhurt.

Roy was finally caught by Mashrafe off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, holing out after hitting three towering sixes in a row off the spinner.

The Surrey batsman faced 121 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes.

“There was a bit of change in the game plan. We didn’t allow them to get early wickets and we knew we would be able to catch up,” said Roy during the break between innings.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

England

J Roy c Mashrafe b Mehidy 153

†J Bairstow c Mehidy b Mortaza 51

J Root b Saifuddin 21

J Buttler c Soumya b Saifuddin 64

*E Morgan c Soumya b Mehidy 35

B Stokes c Mashrafe b Mustafizur 6

C Woakes not out 18

L Plunkett not out 27

Extras (lb3, nb1, w7) 11

Total (6 wickets, 50 overs) 386

Did not bat: J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood

Fall: 1-128, 2-205, 3-235, 4-330, 5-340, 6-341

Bowling: Shakib 10-0-71-0; Mashrafe 10-0-68-1; Saifuddin 9-0-78-2; Mustafizur 9-0-75-1; Mehidy 10-0-67-2; Mosaddek 2-0-24-0

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Morgan b Wood 19

Soumya Sarkar b Archer 2

Shakib Al Hasan b Stokes 121

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Roy b Plunkett 44

Mohammad Mithun c Bairstow b Rashid 0

Mahmudullah c Bairstow b Wood 28

Mosaddek Hossain c Archer b Stokes 26

Mohammad Saifuddin b Stokes 5

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Bairstow b Archer 12

*Mashrafe Mortaza not out 4

Mustafizur Rahman c Bairstow b Archer 0

Extras (lb9 w10) 19

Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 280

Fall: 1-8, 2-63, 3-169, 4-170, 5-219, 6-254, 7-261, 8-264, 9-280, 10-280

Bowling: Woakes 8-0-67-0; Archer 8.5-2-29-3; Plunkett 8-0-36-1; Wood 8-0-52-2; Rashid 10-0-64-1; Stokes 6-1-23-3

Result: England won by 106 runs

Man of the Match: Jason Roy (England)

Umpires: Joel Wilson (West Indies) and Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka). TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)