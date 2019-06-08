close
June 9, 2019
June 9, 2019

Lunar jurisdiction

June 9, 2019

The recent controversy about the sighting of the moon has raised a few questions. In what radius around the sighting place of the moon can Eid be celebrated. Or is it from country to country ? If the moon is sighted at Amritsar, can Eid be celebrated in India as far as Calcutta and Madras, but not in Lahore, a city only a few miles away, but in Pakistan? Can someone enlighten the public on the subject?

Imtiaz Akhter, Rawalpindi

