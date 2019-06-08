Lunar jurisdiction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The recent controversy about the sighting of the moon has raised a few questions. In what radius around the sighting place of the moon can Eid be celebrated. Or is it from country to country ? If the moon is sighted at Amritsar, can Eid be celebrated in India as far as Calcutta and Madras, but not in Lahore, a city only a few miles away, but in Pakistan? Can someone enlighten the public on the subject?
Imtiaz Akhter, Rawalpindi
The recent controversy about the sighting of the moon has raised a few questions. In what radius around the sighting place of the moon can Eid be celebrated. Or is it from country to country ? If the moon is sighted at Amritsar, can Eid be celebrated in India as far as Calcutta and Madras, but not in Lahore, a city only a few miles away, but in Pakistan? Can someone enlighten the public on the subject?
Imtiaz Akhter, Rawalpindi