Not that easy

This refers to the letter 'Easy business' (June 5). The writer has focused on four things which are directly not related with ease of doing business. The Ease of Doing Business ranking is maintained by the World Bank group. There are 10 points which are weighed for ranking purposes. These include: i) starting a business; ii) getting a water connection; iii) getting an electricity connection; iv) getting a gas connection; v) the tax rate; vi) tax rebate on import of heavy machinery; vii) law and order situation; viii) connectivity with other countries; ix) political stability; and x) After investment-redressal mechanism.

The above points are directly linked with the ease of doing business issue. However, according to the writer's argument all prices of oil, gas, electricity and dollar may be fixed for a five-year term. That is not possible for any country to do. Moreover, for effective investment and ease of doing business two things are very important – political stability and a good law and order situation. These two play a vital role in attracting foreign direct investment.

Abdul Khalique Panhyar, Karach