On the road

The condition of roads in Karachi is very bad. Due to that, the residents of the city are facing lots of traffic problems. At many places roads are under construction which leads to traffic jams in the city. At many other places, the condition of the roads has led to accidents.
We need to have better roads in the city to reduce traffic problems faced by Karachi's residents.
Ramsha Javed, Karachi
