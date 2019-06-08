close
Sun Jun 09, 2019
June 9, 2019

Good show

Newspost

 
June 9, 2019

The Pakistan cricket team's performance against England was tremendous and this victory must have managed to give confidence to the players and to the nation that is rooting for its team. The strategy, batting order and bowling all was satisfactory and led to the victory after 11 consecutive defeats. The openers gave a good start and Babar Azam, M Hafeez and captain Sarfraz Ahmed put forward their best to set a great total.

As always, our bowlers bowled very well, which broke the English batting line-up. The decision of the captain to give attacking chance to Shadab Khan worked and he picked up an early wicket which was very important to pressurize England. M Amir and Wahab Riaz also performed well.

Touseef Sadaqat, Karachi

