Sun Jun 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
June 9, 2019

Messy university

Newspost

 
June 9, 2019

There is an issue of solid waste management in Karachi University. The management of the university shows its irresponsibility by ignoring this problem. The main source of this problem is the canteen and the lack of sufficient trash cans at the university.

There is also no awareness among students about this issue.The responsibility for that lies chiefly with the management because it needs to raise awareness among students by holding seminars.

Aiman Khan, Karachi

