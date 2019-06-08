For the Greens

Incessant rain sabotaged the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and according to ICC rules both teams were awarded one point each. Both Pakistani players and cricket fans were not happy with the outcome as it was a crucial contest for the Green shirts which could dampen their chances of making to the final four had they not played up to the mark. In order to amend the humiliating defeat against West Indies, Pakistan were eyeing the Sri Lankan team which is considered underdogs in the on-going World Cup. Owing to the poor performance of the Pakistani team against the West Indies, which was a low-scoring game, it has become mandatory for Pakistan to defeat any of the rest of the teams with big margin.

However, as every cloud has a silver lining, the easy victory against the Sri Lankans would have made the Green shirts overconfident. Now, they will play cautiously as they are in do-or-die situation. Any complacency on the part of the playing eleven will send them packing home. After the resounding victory against England, cricket experts are all praise for Pakistan. Along with our top and middle order batsmen, the tail-enders should also be trained into batting responsibly when the need arises. More often than not, our tail-lenders tend to lose their wickets recklessly without adding considerably in the total. The takeaway is that, every member of the team should put his share, play like a unit, and in case the team suffers defeat, do it with dignity. Good luck ahead, Pakistan!

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha, Mianwali