14 lions on the loose in S Africa, with nowhere to go

JOHANNESBURG: A pride of 14 lions is on the loose near a mining community bordering South Africa´s Kruger National Park, officials said Friday, and warned members of the public to be alert.

The lions have been spotted roaming around the Foskor phosphate mine outside the town of Phalaborwa on the western boundary of the famed wildlife park, which is fenced in. But a disagreement broke out what to do with the big cats, which are being monitored by a team of rangers until a new home is found where they cannot run into humans. Officials from the Limpopo provincial government said the lions had escaped from the Kruger park and should be taken back.

But a Kruger spokesman said the big cats were not from the park and could not be moved there as well-established prides would drive them out. "The lion population within the Greater Kruger is very healthy, growing, and the suitable habitats occupied. It would therefore be unwise to relocate a lion pride in the territory of an existing pride," he said.