Qatar emir to visit White House amid Gulf tensions

WASHINGTON: Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will meet with President Donald Trump next month as the country continues to endure the two-year economic squeeze from its US-backed Gulf Arab rivals, the White House announced Friday.

The emir will meet Trump in Washington on July 9 for talks on regional politics, security and counter-terrorism cooperation, according to the announcement, amid a US effort to build pressure on Gulf power Iran.

"The visit will build on the longstanding partnership between the United States and Qatar and further strengthen our already substantial economic and security ties," the White House said.

Washington has sought to keep up relations with Qatar, an oil-and-gas rich state which has maintained cordial relations with Tehran even as other Gulf Arab states led by Saudi Arabia have cooperated with Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.