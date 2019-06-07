Australia can get better: Starc

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom: Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc believes the hard-fought nature of their victory over the West Indies sets the champions up for the defence of their World Cup crown.

The five-time winners appeared to be heading for defeat when they were reduced to 79-5 at Trent Bridge on Thursday following a hostile spell of fast bowling by the West Indies.

But, with Nathan Coulter-Nile hitting a career-best 92 and Steve Smith making 73, Australia recovered to a competitive 288 all out.

Despite fifties from opener Shai Hope and West Indies captain Jason Holder, West Indies fell 15 runs short in their reply, with Starc taking five for 46.

“We haven’t played awesome cricket in that game, we played well in patches but we can get better,” said Starc. “It’s exciting to find new ways to win. Coults (Coulter-Nile) played very well to get us to a competitive total.”

He added: “You always have to be confident in those situations, it was touch and go for a while. We always had the belief. There is lots of good bowling in our line-up and we were only a couple of wickets away.”

Left-armer Starc, 29, removed the dangerous Chris Gayle before he could really get going and also took the crucial wickets of Andre Russell and Holder.

Starc was the player of the tournament when Australia won the 2015 World Cup on home soil, taking 22 wickets.

“The experience of four years ago plays a part, but for guys who can bowl at the death we have a lot of options,” added Starc.

Former Australia captain Allan Border said an in-form Starc was the “best around”.

“The way he starts, he swings the ball early, and then later on he goes around the wicket and makes it hard for tail-enders to get bat on ball with his pace and the angle he bowls,” said Border, who led Australia to the first of their five World Cup wins in 1987.

West Indies batsman Shai Hope, who made a painstaking 68, admitted the manner of West Indies’ loss at Trent Bridge was tough to take.

“This is going to be a tough pill to swallow having basically been dominating the game for the majority of it and then not being able to cross the line,” he said.

But said the West Indies should keep faith with a policy of aggressive short-pitched bowling from the pace quartet of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Carlos Brathwaite and Russell.

“Most definitely, as long as you get wickets with the new ball you always put teams under pressure,” Hope said. “It was just unfortunate we couldn’t drive home and get the tail in a bit earlier.”

Meanwhile, Carlos Brathwaite said the West Indies were on the wrong end of too much poor umpiring against Australia. West Indies opener Chris Gayle and captain Jason Holder were both twice given out on the field at Trent Bridge on Thursday but, on both sets of occasions, saw their decision to review vindicated by the third umpire.

The mood of the Caribbean side was not helped when standing umpire Chris Gaffaney missed a Mitchell Starc no-ball the delivery before the left-arm quick dismissed Gayle for 21. Had the New Zealand official called a no-ball, the next delivery would have been a free hit from which the veteran opener could not have been dismissed.

Brathwaite accepted Gaffaney and Sri Lanka’s Ruchira Palliyaguruge were doing their best, but he made no attempt to hide his annoyance after the West Indies fell short chasing a target of 289 in Nottingham.

"I don’t know if I’ll be fined for saying it but I just think that the umpiring was a bit frustrating," Brathwaite told reporters. "Even when we were bowling we thought a few balls close to head height were called wides.

"And obviously three decisions...as far as I can remember being dodgy, it was frustrating and sent ripples through the dressing room," the all-rounder added. "To lose Chris in a chase of 280, who can probably get 180 of them himself obviously, broke the start that we wanted to have.

"But the umpires do their job, they try to do it to the best of their ability, we as players go out there to do our job as well, so there was no confrontation between the players and the umpires."