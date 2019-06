Aisam, Nadiia lose in semis

ISLAMABAD: A gallant attempt by Pakistan’s Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Nadiia Kichenok went in vain as the pair was beaten in the French Open mixed doubles semi-final by the second seeded team of Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski. Aisam and Kichenok lost 6-7(4), 1-6, 8-10.