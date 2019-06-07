Dhoni told to take military logo off gloves

NEW DELHI: World Cup organisers have ordered India star M S Dhoni to take military insignia off his wicketkeeping gloves, media reports said Friday.

The former India captain is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Parachute Regiment and its dagger badge was printed on his wicketkeeper’s gloves for India’s win over South Africa on Wednesday.

International Cricket Council spokeswoman Claire Furlong said the Board of Control for Cricket in India has been ordered to remove the badge for India’s game against Australia on Sunday and the rest of the tournament.

“It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed,” Furlong told Indian media. Only manufacturer’s logos are allowed on gloves.

She added that for a first breach, the ICC had only requested the badge be removed, with no further punishment.

Dhoni’s gesture gained widespread television and social media attention in India during Wednesday’s game in Southampton. The Indian team made no immediate comment.

But the Indian cricket board said Dhoni was not in breach of the regulations. “The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know,” said BCCI administrator Vinod Rai.

“And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed on his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations.”

India’s sports minister Kiren Rijiju said the government did not interfere in “matters of sports bodies”.

“But when the issue is related to the country’s sentiments, then the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to take appropriate steps on the issue,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during match 10 at the ICC World Cup 2019 between Australia and West Indies.

Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match. In addition to the formal warning, one demerit point has been added to Zampa’s disciplinary record.

The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the West Indies innings when Zampa was heard using an audible obscenity by the umpires.

Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges.

Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad will miss the rest of the World Cup after suffering a knee injury, tournament organisers revealed on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shahzad will be replaced by Ikram Ali Khil in a blow to the World Cup minnows, who have lost their opening two matches.

The 32-year-old scored just seven runs against Australia and Sri Lanka before the injury curtailed his tournament.

“The ICC has approved Ikram Ali Khil as a replacement player for Mohammad Shahzad in the Afghanistan squad for the remainder of the tournament,” an ICC statement said.

“Wicketkeeper Shahzad has suffered a knee injury which has ruled him out of further participation in the event.”

Shahzad had retired hurt after suffering a knee injury in Afghanistan’s World Cup warm-up fixture against Pakistan.

While he featured in their opening games against Australia and Sri Lanka, the aggravated injury has ruled him out of the rest of the competition.

Since the 2015 World Cup, Shahzad has been Afghanistan’s second highest run-scorer in One-Days with 1843 runs in 55 innings.