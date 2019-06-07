Army copters putting out fire on Karamar mountains

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Army Aviation helicopters are busy in extinguishing the fire that erupted on Karamar mountains between Mardan and Swabi districts, an Inter Services Public Relations press release on Friday said.
The helicopters made nine sorties carrying Bambi Buckets to overpower the blaze. The firefighting operation was continuing till filing of this report.
