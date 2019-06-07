close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
AFP
June 8, 2019

China ready to share 5G tech with partners: Xi

National

AFP
June 8, 2019

SAINT PETERSBURG: President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China was ready to share its expertise, including on 5G technology, with partner countries.

"China is ready to share technological inventions with all partners, in particular 5G technology," Xi told an economic forum in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

His comments came as China races to be a global leader in advanced wireless networks amid fierce rivalry with the United States. Washington has blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei, a key supplier of equipment for 5G networks in several countries.

