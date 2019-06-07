‘World Oceans Day’, ‘World Environment Day’

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that on 8th of June 2019, we celebrate ‘World Oceans Day’ to reflect on the value of oceans to our planet. According to a Pakistan Navy press release he said this in a message on the occasion of the World Oceans Day.

Oceans; the primary source of sustenance of life on earth, act as lungs to our planet as they provide most of the oxygen we breathe. They are also major absorbers of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide. Thus, human activity on land is directly affecting the oceans and the life that flourishes within.

He said the purpose of World Oceans Day, celebrated globally under the ambit of UN, is to enlighten the world community regarding the impact of human actions on the oceans and to explore ways and means for their sustainable use and the marine resources we derive from them.

The theme selected for 'World Ocean Day-2019' by UN is `Gender and the Oceans'. This offers an opportunity to explore the gender dimension of human relationship with the oceans. While women constitute half of the work force, they only comprise 2% of the seafarers' work force and 38% of the overall marine scientists. They earn only 64% of men's wages and have less access to the decision making positions. The theme aims to raise gender literacy and promote gender equality, in ocean related activities such as marine scientific research, fisheries. labour at sea, as well as policy making.

On the eve of World Oceans Day, we acknowledge the challenges that are eroding the integrity of our waters - pollution, marine invasive species, extreme climatic changes and threats to survival of marine species. We also acknowledge the need for greater participation of women to address these challenges in a more sustainable manner.

To commemorate significance of the World Oceans Day, Pakistan Navy is playing a lead role in promoting safe and sustainable use of ocean resources. Some of the major PN initiatives include; beach cleaning, construction of harbour debris collection barges, intensified Mangroves plantation, banning use of destructive fishing nets, tackling oil pollution at sea and coordination with industrial community to reduce waste dumping into the sea. Another focal area being pursued by PN is the promotion of formal Maritime Education, especially for the women. Bahria University, under PN auspices has commenced Graduate and Masters programmes for both male as well as female students.

On this Day, let us re-affirm our commitment and resolve for preserving sustainable use of oceans and marine resources, while making conscious efforts to empower women in various economic activities related to the oceans. Only together, we can protect Earth's ultimate source of life.

Meanwhile in his another message on the World Environment Day the Naval Chief said that with an aim to accentuate the significance of Clean Air and to promote awareness for protection and preservation of the environment, Pakistan Navy observed World Environment Day with full enthusiasm.

World Environment Day is observed internationally on June 5 every year under the auspices of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The purpose of the day is to bring worldwide focus on importance of clean environment and stimulate attention and actions for its preservation focusing on a specific aspect of environment every year under a certain theme.

The theme selected for this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Air Pollution’ which is a major source of concern for mankind. Air borne pollutants are responsible for about one third of deaths from strokes, chronic respiratory diseases and lungs cancer as well as one quarter of deaths from heart attacks.

Pakistan Navy also observes World Environment Day regularly. To mark importance of the day, numerous activities are arranged by Pakistan Navy to highlight significance of environment and promote awareness amongst public, concerned agencies and departments. The aim of these activities is to come together and explore renewable energy alternatives and application of green technologies to keep our atmosphere clean and to improve the quality of air that we breathe.

These activities include tree plantation and beach cleaning campaigns, environment awareness walks, lectures & seminars on significance of the day and social media campaigns. Such events play a pivotal role in enhancing awareness about importance of environment amongst the general populace.

Chief of the Naval Staff in his message on the day, reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to ensure a cleaner and safer environment especially against air pollution which directly affects our quality of life. Naval Chief emphasized that our conduct in all walks of life should be in line with the principles for conservation of environment.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi reiterated that Pakistan Navy will continue to play its due role in this noble cause.