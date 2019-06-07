Woman, son shot dead

SARGODHA: A woman and her son were shot dead in a firing incident in Shahnikdar police limits on Thursday.

According to police, Allah Ditta of Chak 162/NB, tehsil Silanwali along with his family were sleeping at their home on Wednesday night, when some unidentified assailants barged into the house and opened indiscriminate firing, leaving Noor Bibi and son Khawar Khan, 22, dead on the spot. His daughter Nadia, 18, sustained injuries in the firing.

two die in road accidents: Two people, including a minor boy, died in two separate road accidents.

Muhammad Bilal of Chak 63/MB and his two friends, Shahzeb and Farhan were moving on a motorcycle when another motorcyclist collided with them near civil lines.

As a result, Bilal died on the spot while others two sustained injuries. In another accident, Taimour, 5, died when a motorcyclist hit him when he was playing in the street. The injured were shifted to the THQ hospital. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Huge quantity of liquor seized: Police Friday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of liquor and arrested a couple.

Police raided Chak 49/NB and Maryam Town Sargodha and seized 4,509 bottles of liquor and arrested Imran Bashir and his wife.

Their two accomplices Imran alias Mani and Azeem Kashi managed to escape. A case has been registered against the accused.

16 held with narcotics: Police Friday arrested 16 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police of different stations arrested Baqr, Pervez Akhtar, Akram, Waqas, Tanvir, Muhammad Bakhsh, Muhammad Yar, Sanaullah and others and recovered 4.091 kg Hashish, 60 bottles of liquor, six pistols and two shotguns from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.

401 criminals arrested in May: Police Friday claimed to have arrested 401 accused, including 113 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered over 115.5 kg narcotics and 139 weapons from their possession last month.

The police registered 118 cases against drug peddlers and recovered over 91 kg Hashish, 22 kg opium and 2.582 kg heroin and 1,695 bottles of liquor from them. During the operation against proclaimed offenders (POs), the police arrested 113 POs involved in 13 murders, 5 robbery, 45 theft and others cases. Similarly, during a drive against criminals and illegal weapons, the police arrested 170 accused and recovered 5 Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, 12 shotguns, 48 pistols, four revolvers from them. Further investigation is under way.