Eid celebrated with religious fervour amid tight security in Punjab

FAISALABAD: Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious enthusiasm in the district.

The district administration had made comprehensive administrative and security arrangements to celebrate Eid in a smooth and peaceful manner. After Eid prayers, Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and City Police Officer Azhar Akram visited the children ward of District Headquarters Hospital and distributed Eid gifts among the child patients. They prayed for early recovery of the patients.

Medical Superintendent Dr Khalid Fakhar, DD Social Welfare Khalid Bashir, Medical Social Officer Ayesha Anjum, M Anwaar Khan and others were also present on the occasion. Later, the commissioner, RPO, deputy commissioner and CPO visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and met the children and distributed Eid gifts among them. They also cut an Eid cake. Child Protection Officer Ejaz Aslam Dogar, Social activists Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarik and officers of CPWB were also present. Expressing their views, the commissioner, RPO, deputy commissioner and CPO said that the real philosophy of Eid celebration was to spend the time of joys with the children and suffering humanity.

They said that they felt spiritual satisfaction and happiness on spending time on Eid with such children.

Later, the commissioner, RPO, deputy commissioner and CPO went to the Police Lines and laid floral wreaths on the graves of the martyrs of police.

They offered Fateha and paid rich tributes to the martyrs. Earlier, Assistant Commissioner City Shumaila Manzoor visited the Children Hospital and presented Eid gifts to the child patients. Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Buttar and doctors were also present.

Meanwhile, the district administration had made special arrangements at recreational places and picnic spots on Eid.

MULTAN: Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour here.

As many as 944 Eid congregations were held across the district where over 2,231 police officials performed duty. The main Eid congregation was organised at Shahi Eidgah, Khanewal Road.

The Eid congregations were also held at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine, Musa Pak shrine, Shahi Eidgah Cantt, Jamia Khairul Madaris, Jamia Khairul Aloom, Abdali Masjid, Imambargah Haidria and other places.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi offered Eid prayer at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya shrine, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani at Musa Pak shrine, senior politician Javed Hashmi and former federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi at Shahi Eidgah. Ulema, speaking on the occasion, paid tributes to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to root out terrorism from the country.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country. Foolproof security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident.

According to Multan police, nine DSPs, 25 inspectors, 82 sub-inspectors, 155 ASIs, 1,500 constables and several volunteers performed duty under supervision of four SPs to protect the Eid congregations.

LALAMUSA: Eidul Fitr was celebrated with religious zeal, enthusiasm and fervour amid tight security here on Wednesday.

The main Eid congregation was held at Eidgah where people from different walks of life, including politicians, businessmen and religious personalities, offered Eid prayer. On the occasion, special prayers were offered for the prosperity and solidarity of the country. Prayers were also offered for the unity of the Muslims.

Eid prayer was also offered at Jamia Masjid Abuzar Ghaffari, Jamia Masjid Naianwali, Jamia Masjid Naqshbandia, Jamia Masjid Amir Hamza, Jamia Masjid Bilal, Jamia Masjid Ansar, Faizan-e-Madina, Jamia Masjid Firdousur Rahman, Jamia Qadria, Imambargah Railway Road, Jamia Masjid Ahle Hadith Municipal Committee Road, Jamia Masjid Railway Road, Jamia Masjid Tharywali, Jamia Masjid Lal, Jamia Masjid Anwar Shamsia, Jamia Muhammadia Mehria Mohallah Qasab, Jamia Masjid Bahadur, Jamia Masjid Sheikhanwali Mohallah Qasaban and several other places.

Pakistan People’s Party central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira offered Eid prayer at Eidgah and exchanged greetings with the faithful.

Later, he went to Noghaza Graveyard and offered Fateha at the grave of his son Usama Qamar, who had died in a road accident during the month of Ramazan.

NANKANA SAHIB: Total 518 Eid congregations were held amid tight security in the district.

Prayers were also offered for the solidarity and progress of the country. After Eid prayer, the faithful exchanged Eid greetings. The district police had made strict security arrangements. Nearly 748 police officials performed Eid duty. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad and DPO Muhammad Naveed visited the DHQ Hospital and met the patients. They prayed for their early recovery. Later, the DC and DPO visited Darul Aman and distributed gifts among women and children. Meanwhile, the district police held a Bara Khana for police personnel at Police Lines.

GUJRANWALA: Eidul Fitr was celebrated in Gujranwala on Wednesday with religious zeal and zest. Congregations were held in open spaces, mosques and Eidgahs early in the day. Prayer leaders highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr in their sermons. Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and the welfare of Ummah.

Police made foolproof security arrangements on the occasion.

BAHAWALPUR: Eidul Fitr was observed with religious fervor across Bahawalpur division amid sizzling heat.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) spokesman Rehan Gillani, Eid prayers were offered

at more than 1,280 Eidgahs, Imambargahs and mosques in Bahawalpur police

region and some 15,000 police and other security personnel performed security duty.

APP ADDS FROM SARGODHA: Like other parts of the country, people celebrated Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour here.

Eid prayer was held at more than 500 places, including 24 open places, under strict security arrangements. The main congregation was held at Central Eidgah. Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Police had made strict security arrangements at all mosques, Eidgahs by deploying 1,500 personnel on Eid duty, a police spokesman said. Strict checking of every person was also ensured especially at rush points to maintain the law and order situation, he said and added that the regional police officer (RPO) had given strict directions to maintain security of the city.