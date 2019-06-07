PJI condemns use of force to break sit-in at Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: The Pakhtunkhwa Jamhoori Ittehad has condemned the recent baton-charge on the members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) who had staged a protest sit-in at Hayatabad.

According to a press release, the condemnation came at a meeting of the ittehad with its convener Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao in the chair.

Gul Haider Khan of the Mazdoor Kisan Party, Mukhtiar Bacha of National Party Pakhtunkhwa Wahdat, Akhunzada Haider Zaman of the Awami Workers Party, Dr Said Alam Mahsud of Ulasi Tehreek, Asad Afridi and Tariq Khan of Qaumi Watan Party and others attended the meeting. The participants expressed sorrow over the death of the mother of Hasil Bizenjo of National Party. They prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The speakers said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had staged a marathon sit-in in Islamabad, but now its government was not allowing others to exercise constitutional rights which showed that the PTI leaders had double standards. The participants of the meeting said that it was against the democratic norms and values to use force against the peaceful protesters.

They also condemned the arrest of the PTM workers Abdullah Nangial and Idrees Pashteen.

The participants said the government was perpetuating the concept of a security state instead of striving to establish a welfare state to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, the meeting added that price-hike had made life miserable for the common people as the rulers were unable to provide them with any relief.

They said the PTI leaders could not deliver on the election pledges they had made as these were meant to deceive the people and reach the corridors of power.

The meeting participants said the federation could not be strengthened without strong federating units enjoying provincial autonomy.