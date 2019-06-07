Karamar hill inferno destroys forest, birds

SWABI: An inferno that broke out on the famous Karamar hill three days ago could not be doused till the filing of this report as it destroyed precious forests and killed different kinds of birds and insects so far, stated officials of the district administration.

The Karamar hill region links Swabi to Mardan district and the cause of the fire remains unknown till now.

When the locals came to know about it, different parts of the hills had already been torched.

The people wanted to extinguish the fire but they lacked the facilities. The wind spread the fire further. Leaders of various political parties had informed officials of the district administration, but it was not the job of a few members of the fire-brigade, this is why Rescue 1122 teams from Nowshera, Mardan and Peshawar were called and the water bowsers were dispatched with other fire-fighting equipment.

There is no Rescue 1122 service in the district and the administration called the nearby districts for help, said the officials.

Tabinda Tariq, the assistant commissioner of Razaar tehsil, said that since the fire was 5km away from the road on a hilltop, fire engines were unable to reach the spot.

Despite difficulties, teams of fire-fighters were dispatched who worked throughout Eid holidays to extinguish the fire.

The administration said that only scrubs and bushes had been destroyed in the fire and no loss of property or life had occurred. The nearest population was 6km away.

All rescue teams have been on alert to handle the situation.

Tabinda Tariq said the district administration was monitoring the situation from a 24-hour dedicated control room.

Due to difficult terrain and hot weather, five fire-fighters fell unconscious during the operation. One of them was hospitalised due to his serious condition and four were provided medical aid on the spot.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad said that fire had been brought under control by almost 75 percent and the remaining would also be extinguished soon. Some TV channels reported that army helicopters were used to extinguish the fire.