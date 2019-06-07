Khattak defends KP govt’s decision on Eidul Fitr

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak defended the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to celebrate Eidul Fitr officially in the province on Tuesday, saying the announcement was made after testimonies were received about the moon-sighting.

The festival was celebrated in parts of the province on Tuesday, a day ahead of the rest of the country, as per decision of the Qasim Khan Masjid moon sighting committee which was backed by the KP government as well. He was talking to party workers and supporters who visited his residence in Manki Sharif to greet him on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. Provincial Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak, Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly on Petroleum and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Ibrahim Khattak, District Council member Ishaq Khattak and Ismail Khattak were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to restore the dignity of Pakistan in the comity of nations.

He said that the prime minister was working hard to highlight the importance of Pakistan in the region.

Turning to the prevailing political situation, he said that the former rulers had pushed the country towards bankruptcy due to their flawed policies. The minister said that it would take time to revive the economy of the country. He said that only unblemished leadership could steer the country out of the prevailing mess.