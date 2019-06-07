close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
Agencies
June 8, 2019

Indian police deserters among four killed in held Kashmir

Top Story

SRINAGAR: Two low-ranking police deserters were among four rebels killed overnight in a firefight with government forces in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), the police and army said Friday.

Soldiers laid siege to a residential area in southern Pulwama district, triggering an exchange of fire with armed militants hiding in a house late Thursday evening. "One militant was killed in the initial encounter that went on through the night. Three more were killed during early hours today," a police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP on Friday.

An Indian army spokesman, based in the main city of Srinagar, also confirmed four "terrorists" were killed in the fighting. "Two were local militants and the other two were identified as SPOs who had gone missing," the police officer said, referring to the two Special Police Officers.

The officers had deserted, taking their automatic rifles, a day earlier to join the rebel ranks. SPOs are the lowest-ranked officers in the state police. Paid 6,000 rupees ($85) a month, they are mostly deployed for counterinsurgency duties and providing personal security for dignitaries.

