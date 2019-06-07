Famous writer Dr Anwar Sajjad laid to rest

LAHORE: Prominent drama writer Dr Anwar Sajjad was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard here on Friday.

Earlier, his Nimaz-e-Jinaza was offered near his residence.

Qavi Khan, Asghar Nadeem Syed and other notable media personalities attended the Nimaz-e-Jinaza. A day earlier, Dr Anwar Sajjad died at the age of 84 after a protracted illness.

Dr Anwar Sajjad was born on May 27, 1935 in Lahore. He completed MBBS from King Edward Medical College, Lahore. He earned fame due to his great acting skills, play writing and novel writing ability. He was awarded with presidential pride of performance award in 1989. He wrote different books including Chauraha, Janam Roop, Khushiyon Ka Bagh, Neeli Note Book, Talash-e-Wajood, Zard Kunpal, Rasi ki Zanjeer, Nigar Khana Saba, Sumandar and others. He left behind wife and a daughter. --APP

NNI adds: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his profound grief over death of Dr Anwar Sajjad.