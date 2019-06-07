Citizens throng picnic spots to celebrate Eid

Rawalpindi : Thousands of fun seekers including women and children thronged the parks of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to celebrate Eid ul Fitr.

Having spent the first day of Eid on Wednesday on ritual exercise of greeting relatives, friends and near and dear ones, the citizens were seen flocking to numerous parks like Public park Rawalpindi commonly known Nawaz Sharif Park, Ayub National Park, Family park Commercial markets Satellite Town Rawalpindi, Jinnah park and Shahbaz Sharif park especially on Thursday and Friday.

Girls were seen swinging at the parks while children were screaming on merry-go-rounds and the adults were exuberant to see smiles on the faces of their children. The reason behind fun making at the parks was that the school children were free and fully enjoying Eid ul Fitr during summer vacations.

However, the people were complaining about lack of facilities at the parks and high rates of edible items at canteens and cafeteria as well. They were also irritated while paying extra money for parking facilities at most of the parks.

They were of the view that the government should make entry to all the parks with parking facilities free and the prices of all items at canteens should be checked and controlled by the authorities concerned.

A large number of people were also seen travelling towards Murree Hills to enjoy Eid celebrations as the weather of Murree Hills has been very pleasant particularly on Eid days.

The parks in Rawalpindi were specially decorated to make them attractive for the visitors.

The people also demanded of the government to make new gardens and allocate places for small parks at housing localities so that the people should not cover long distances, which also create transportation problems for them.

The families visiting the parks of the city complained that over charging, sale of substandard food items and non-availability of quality products are main cause of concern.

The vendor took full benefit of the situation as the concerned authorities failed to control the quality and rates of the commodities rather there was no check and balance in this regard and the shopkeepers were given free hand. The citizens demanded of the authorities to take action against the violators and those fleecing the tourists.

“The food-items being offered at the canteen were really tantamount to fleecing and the children were being robbed off their Eid is at different parts,” said Talha, a 15-year-old boy at Ayub Park.