close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 8, 2019

Russia to deliver S-400s to Turkey in two months

World

AFP
June 8, 2019

MOSCOW: Russia will begin delivering S-400 air defence systems to Turkey in two months, the head of state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec said on Friday.“Everything is on track with the Turks. I hope that we will begin to deliver in about two months,” Sergei Chemezov told NTV channel, according to Russian agencies.

“The credit money has been spent, the technology was produced. And we completed training of all the military personnel,” he said. Turkey´s S-400 purchase has ruffled feathers in the US, and Pentagon officials warned of “devastating consequences” for the NATO member which also plans to buy F-35 fighters from the US.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World