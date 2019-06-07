Russia to deliver S-400s to Turkey in two months

MOSCOW: Russia will begin delivering S-400 air defence systems to Turkey in two months, the head of state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec said on Friday.“Everything is on track with the Turks. I hope that we will begin to deliver in about two months,” Sergei Chemezov told NTV channel, according to Russian agencies.

“The credit money has been spent, the technology was produced. And we completed training of all the military personnel,” he said. Turkey´s S-400 purchase has ruffled feathers in the US, and Pentagon officials warned of “devastating consequences” for the NATO member which also plans to buy F-35 fighters from the US.