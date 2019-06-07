Indian MP accused of mosque bombing appears in court

MUMBAI: A firebrand Hindu nationalist nun accused of participating in the deadly bombing of a mosque appeared in court Friday, two weeks after she won a parliamentary seat in India’s election. Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is being tried on terrorism and criminal conspiracy charges over the 2008 attack in western India that killed six people and injured more than 100 others. The MP for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared before a special terror offences court in Mumbai, her first appearance since charges were laid last October. Thakur, 49, had been instructed by the judge to attend at least one hearing per week. The court granted her an exemption on Thursday due to ill health. Police say her motorbike was used to carry the explosives used in the attack in Malegaon, and that she took part in a key planning meeting before it was staged.