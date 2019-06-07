Trump says ‘fine’ if Iran wants to open talks

CAEN, France: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said it was “fine” for him if Iran wanted to hold talks, adding the Islamic Republic was currently “failing as a nation”.

The United States has had no diplomatic relations with Iran following the hostage seize of the American embassy in Tehran that followed the 1979 Islamic Revolution. US diplomats helped negotiate the landmark 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear programme with Europe under his predecessor Barack Obama but Trump unilaterally pulled out of the deal in May 2018. Speaking after talks in northern France with French President Emmanuel Macron, an ardent supporter of diplomacy with Iran, Trump indicated he could consider talking to Tehran. “I understand they want to talk and if they want to talk that’s fine,” said Trump, who is in northern France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

“We’ll talk but the one thing that they can’t have is they can’t have nuclear weapons,” he added. Trump said when he came to power Iran was “undisputed champions of terror” but indicated activity had slackened in recent times.