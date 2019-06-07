NASA to open ISS to tourists from 2020

NEW YORK: NASA said Friday it will open up the International Space Station (ISS) to business ventures including space tourism — with stays priced at $35,000 a night — from 2020 as it seeks to financially disengage from the orbiting research lab. “NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we´ve never done before,” NASA chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in New York. There will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the ISS. The missions will be for stays of up to 30 days. As many as a dozen private astronauts could visit the ISS per year, NASA said. These travelers would be ferried to the orbiter exclusively by the two companies currently developing transport vehicles for NASA: SpaceX, with its Crew Dragon capsule, and Boeing, which is building one called Starliner. These companies would choose the clients and bill for the trip to the ISS, which will be the most expensive part of the adventure: around $58 million for a round trip ticket.