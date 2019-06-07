115m men, boys married as children

UNITED NATIONS, United States: An estimated 115 million boys and men worldwide were married as children, 23 million of them before the age of 15, the UN children´s agency said Friday in the first ever in-depth study of child grooms. The Central African Republic has the highest prevalence of child marriage among males, at 28 percent, followed by Nicaragua at 19 percent and Madagascar at 13 percent. Data from 82 countries showed that boys are being married at high rates around the world, from sub-Saharan Africa to Latin America, South Asia and East Asia, and the Pacific. “Child grooms are forced to take on adult responsibilities for which they may not be ready, said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore.